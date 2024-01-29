Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,060,050. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.7 %

DASH stock opened at $108.24 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $109.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.