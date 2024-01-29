Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,726 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,874,000 after buying an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $83.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.