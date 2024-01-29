Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

