Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $430.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.07 and its 200 day moving average is $369.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $443.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

