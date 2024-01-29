Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $150.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

