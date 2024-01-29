Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,198,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

