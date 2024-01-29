Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $704,000 Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,797,043 shares of company stock valued at $274,058,390 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

