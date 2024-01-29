Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

