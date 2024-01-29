Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,111,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

