Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

