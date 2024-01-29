Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 11,516 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Haleon by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Haleon by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

