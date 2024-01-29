Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 12,350 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 110.5% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $446.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $450.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

