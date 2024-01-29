Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,799 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $264.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

