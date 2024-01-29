Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,804 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Illumina by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 1.5 %

ILMN stock opened at $140.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.98. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.90.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

