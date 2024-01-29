Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,237 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

