Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,397 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $27,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $12,158,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $207.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.37 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

