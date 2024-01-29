Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,679 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
SPG opened at $141.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
