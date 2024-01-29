Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,957 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $599.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.63. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.