Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 66,995 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,995 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after buying an additional 277,143 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after buying an additional 654,792 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

