Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 82,850 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 82,850 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

MDT opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

