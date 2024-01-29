Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

