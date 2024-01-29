Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

CTAS stock opened at $597.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.40. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

