Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.99% of Stewart Information Services worth $47,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 148.44%.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

