Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,407 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 76.22% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $60,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $511,000.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

QQQN stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

