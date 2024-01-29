Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Tenet Healthcare worth $51,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of THC opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

