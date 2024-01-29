Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Colliers International Group worth $61,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,291,000 after buying an additional 393,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,104,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,950,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $119.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.56.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

