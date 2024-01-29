Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,539 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of Plexus worth $50,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Plexus by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 768,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,516,000 after buying an additional 172,638 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 632,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,180,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

