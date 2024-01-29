Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Target worth $56,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.53 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

