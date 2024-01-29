Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.25% of Ingevity worth $56,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 70.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $45.90 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

