Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of MGIC Investment worth $50,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

MTG stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

