Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 73,470 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,195 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $58,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

