Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $59,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

