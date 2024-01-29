Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,405 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.84% of ScanSource worth $59,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $998.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,782.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

