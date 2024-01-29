Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,671 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Mueller Industries worth $62,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $48.33 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

