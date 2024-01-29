Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 119,431 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,431 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Evergy worth $49,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

