Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,005 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $55,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

