Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 302,320 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Choice Hotels International worth $57,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after buying an additional 2,018,088 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

