Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,739 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of LivaNova worth $53,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 452.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 12.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

