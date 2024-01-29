Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 501,914 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501,914 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $62,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

