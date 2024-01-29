VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,905 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 70.87% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $61,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $28.25 on Monday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.