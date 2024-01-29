Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Viper Energy

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Viper Energy by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after buying an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,552,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

VNOM opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.