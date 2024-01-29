Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $245.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.09. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $248.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.