Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $245.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 39.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

