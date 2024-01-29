Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VSACW stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.