Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 592,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Visteon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Visteon by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $118.61 on Monday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

