Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $5.81 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $163.15 million and $8.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00013717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017293 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00006286 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011359 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00199183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.71819317 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $8,270,091.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

