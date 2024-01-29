W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

NYSE:GWW opened at $883.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $565.22 and a fifty-two week high of $883.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

