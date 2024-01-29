Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Waldencast Stock Up 12.4 %

Waldencast stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 28.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 576,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

