Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $346.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.