West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

WST opened at $361.36 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $258.95 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 576,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,453,000 after acquiring an additional 87,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

